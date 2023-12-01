Previous
Next
Vaiden Police Chief Shelia Peeples and City Clerk Ravin McCoy recently visited the fourth grade class at Marshall Elementary School. They spoke to the students about "Critical Thinking and What Would You Do. "This allows students to participate in solving crime cases. Chief Peeples had the students participate in solving crime cases by playing the victim and the criminal.
Vaiden Police Chief Shelia Peeples and City Clerk Ravin McCoy recently visited the fourth grade class at Marshall Elementary School. They spoke to the students about "Critical Thinking and What Would You Do. "This allows students to participate in solving crime cases. Chief Peeples had the students participate in solving crime cases by playing the victim and the criminal.
Pictured are Peeples with Abigail Tate and Jayson Osmun.
Vaiden police chief visits Marshall
Copyright 2023 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
loading