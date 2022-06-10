Saturday, the Town of Vaiden will have its annual Vaiden Fall Heritage Festival. The festival will be at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in downtown Vaiden.

There will be vendors, food and family fun for everyone. Barbara Williams with the Vaiden Activities and Recreation Committee said vendors can reserve spots until Friday. She said all electric spots are gone, but there are still some spots available.

“If you come Saturday, we’ll find somewhere where you can set up,” she said. Williams said there will be bounce houses set up at the Vaiden Children’s Park where children can enjoy the bounce houses as well as swing and play in the park. She said there will also be someone that will set up horseback rides for children.

She said DJ Marlo Givens, the Cobbins Singers, Foxy Lady from Indianola and a singer out of Pearl will be the entertainment for the festival. She said Foxy Lady and the musician from Pearl both do a mixture of genres, and something will be available for everyone.Williams said there will be fun to enjoy for everyone.

“Come out, socialize, grab a bite to eat and have a good time,” she said.