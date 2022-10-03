Vaiden’s business owners share a commonality with most people in Vaiden – they’re tired of being overshadowed by Carrollton and North Carrollton. And they want people to know, yes, Carrollton and North Carrollton both have things to offer. But, they do, too.

Vaiden is progressing; Vaiden is growing; and they want people to stop thinking of Vaiden as an afterthought.

Susan Welch, owner of Whitney’s Boutique and commercial property owner in Vaiden, Whitney and Smiley Arrington, owners Vaiden Campground and Smile-O’s Car Wash and Mini Storage; and Bobby Hunt, owner of Guy’s Fish and Steak House, Guy’s Trailer and Guy’s Grocery, spoke to board during their monthly meeting.

Welch said as business owners, they want to have a better partnership with the board. She said people are beginning to appreciate their small towns more and she believes it was because of COVID.

“A lot of your businesses owners don’t live in town, very little do. We can’t vote [in town] because we don’t live here. But we have a vested interest,” Welch said.

Hunt said he and his family are in their seventh year of owning Guy’s Fish and Steak House on Highway 35.

“There are a number of people who live right here and say ‘Wow, I didn’t know you all were back here,’” he said. Hunt said his family just took over the market and has now created Guy’s Grocery.

“We’ve been pretty successful. The people here really support us,” he said. Hunt said he doesn’t live in town, he lives in the Kilmichael area but he has a vested interest in Vaiden and wants to see Vaiden succeed.

“We have a sales tax license for six towns and we don’t just come in those towns, take their money and get out,” he said. “We actually spend money in those towns. We shop at Farm Supply, we shop at Whitney’s, we’re a part of the community. We donate to the Christmas parade. My grands look forward to the Christmas parade. One of these days, we’re going to get first,” Hunt said.

Hunt said he’s been around Vaiden for quite some time, whether it was delivering bread or working with a linen company out of Greenwood to owning his own restaurant.

Jim Hargrove, owner of Vaiden Farm Supply said he’s been in business for a year, but he’s seen many of the aldermen in the store.

“I see the growth potential here. We’re right off the interstate, we have an active railroad,” he said. Hargrove said what many in the meeting echoed, Vaiden doesn’t have to feel like its second to Carrollton. Vaiden has the potential to expand and be a booming community.

“I live in Holmes County but my partner Richie Blackwell he’s planning on buying a house in Carroll County. I think I’m going to stay where I am, plus I don’t think I can sell the house I built,” he said. He said since purchasing Vaiden Farm Supply from Don and Cathy Evans, he’s been in the back learning the ins and outs of the business.

“We love being a part of the community and I’m humbled to be a part of Vaiden’s future,” he said.

“I just have one question, did they take the cats?” Alderwoman Lesia Hemphill, who’s also a business owner, said.

“No, Waffles and Pancakes are still there. They took the dogs and left the cats,” Hargrove said.

Whitney and Smiley Arrington said when they first got into business with the Vaiden Campground, they weren’t sure how it would go.

“We have campers that stay for a night and some that are monthly. We have people that are either working on the sawmill or the solar farm that’s coming,” Whitney Arrington said.

She said when people come stay at the campground, they’re looking for gas and where to go for breakfast.

“They even go down to Gina’s to get a haircut,” Arrington said.

Welch said they appreciate the 10 years they’ve been in Vaiden, since the days she and her husband Joey owned a NAPA store.

“We want to come see y’all. Come by and see us and say ‘What can we do for you?’ or ‘What can we [business owners] do for you [aldermen]?’ We want to build a better partnership between us,” she said.

The two groups agreed to begin a planning committee and a steering committee with the goal of creating an economic partnership that betters Vaiden.