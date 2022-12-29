Offense

QB — Jekeyvion Burnley, Sr., Winona: Burnley had a solid season for the Tigers as he passed for 1,344 yards on 92-of-153 passing for 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

RB — Deriaun Townsend, Sr., Winona: Townsend rushed for 2,017 yards on 183 carries and had 28 touchdowns to lead the Tigers this season.

RB — Maddox Carpenter, Jr., Carroll: Carpenter led the Carroll rushing attack this season with 810 yards and 5 TDS for the Rebels.

RB — Ken Head, Sr., J.Z. George: Head had a solid season on both sides of the football for the Jaguars this season.

WR — Noah Beck, Carroll, Jr., Carroll: Beck led the Rebels in receiving with 530 yards and seven TDs in a run-heavy offense under coach Bo Milton.

WR — D’Anthony McGlothan, Sr., J.Z. George — McGlothan finished his senior year with the Jaguars with 85 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

TE — James Journey, Sr., J.Z. George: Journey was one of the key cogs on the Jaguars offensive line and was named an all Division 4-2A selection at tight end.

OL — Landon Wilson, Sr, Winona Christian: Wilson was the Stars best offensive lineman after moving to center for his senior season.

OL — Tyler Abel, Sr., Winona — The Tigers rushed for 3,687 yards this season and had 1,387 yards receiving for 4,247 yards of total offense.

OL — Drew Haddon, Sr., Carroll: Haddon was a two-year starter for the Rebels in one of the most successful stretches in school history.

OL — Alan Busby, Sr., J.Z. George: busby was a three-year starter for the Jaguars and coach Rusty Smith’s best offensive lineman.

OL — Izavion Guess, Jr., Winona: Guess was the Tigers second-best lineman this season behind Abel.

K — Noah Durham, Jr., Winona: Durham got plenty of work for the Tigers this season, handling both kicking and punting duties.

ATH — Jake Ware, Sr., Winona Christian: Ware led the Stars in rushing this season with 812 yards on 130 carries with 11 TDs.

Defense

DL — Marlonzo Small, Sr., Winona: Small was Winona’s best defensive lineman this season and a Region 3-3A first-team defensive lineman.

DL — Mason McCluskey, Jr., Carroll: McCluskey was the best interior lineman for the Rebels this season.

DL — Javion Jackson, Soph., Winona: Jackson had a solid season for the Tigers this season, registering 43 tackles and nine tackles for loss this season.

DL — Keiyhaun Wilks, Jr., J.Z. George: Wilkeshad a big season for the Jaguars on the defensive line after he totaled 77 solo tackles with 13 sacks for 103 total tackles.

LB — Eric Boone, Soph., Winona: Boone had a huge season for the Tigers with 80 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

LB — Mathis Beck, Jr., Carroll: Beck led the Rebels on defense with 88 tackles, including a whopping 20 tackles for loss. He also had three sacks and one interception.

LB — Laike Shute, Sr., J.Z. George: Shute had a solid senior season for the Jaguars where he totaled 63 solo tackles.

LB — Fred Clark, Soph., Winona: Clark was a Region 3-3A first team selection at linebacker for the Tigers this season.

DB — Chase Richardson, Soph., Winona: Richardson was all over the field for the Tigers this season and was a Region 3-3A first-team defensive back.

DB — Alex Criss, Sr., J.Z. George: Criss finished off his senior year for the Jaguars where he played both wide receiver and corner back.

DB — Jordan Normal, Sr., J.Z. George: Normal had a solid season despite missing three games.

DB — Collin Parkinson, Jr., Winona Christian: Parkinson got plenty of action this past season, starting on both sides of the ball for the Stars.

P — Brennan Blaylock, Jr., Carroll — Besides starting at quarterback, Blaylock was a standout punter for the Rebels, making the Class 4A All-MAIS team where he averaged 40 yards a punt.