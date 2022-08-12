Montgomery County Supervisors agreed to renew the county’s contract with Sparklight during their regular meeting on Monday.

“Everybody that does business in the city or county has to have a franchise agreement. This one almost mirrors the exact wording of the existing one except for the date. We just brought a new one to get the date extended,” said Deron Lindsay, Sparklight General Manager for North Mississippi.

The county has been in agreement with Sparklight for more than 15 years, Lindsey said.

“It just lays out the rights of easements – what we can do, what we can’t do,” said Lindsey of the service the agreement provides.

Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood stated an issue with the current contract where the county would have to pay for damages to Sparklight wiring.

“If we tear it up road grading or something like that, it’s stated in there that we’re responsible for it,” said Wood.

Lindsay told board members he was willing to reword the agreement to better suit the county.

On Supervisor Edwin Taylor’s motion and Supervisor Ronald White’s second, board members agreed to re-enter the contract as long as changes are made to contract wording where the county does not have to pay for damaging buried Sparklight wires during regular road maintenance.

In other board news,

• Board members agreed to open bids for county depository for the 2023 calendar year and take them under advisement.

• They agreed to pay Gardner Engineering $13,975.20 for work completed on Fisher Road.

• Supervisors agreed to spread upon the minutes the oath of office for newly appointed District One Election Commissioner Melodie Corley.

• They agreed to spread upon the minutes the October Justice Court bank reconciliation.

• Supervisors authorized Allan Pratt to attend the 2023 MCA Winter Conference on Jan. 18-20, 2023, and pay registration, lodging and other necessary travel expenses.

• Board members agreed to recess until Dec. 19.