Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of November 15, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-01019-COA

Kelvin Green v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-19-95; Ruling Date: 07/30/2021; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CA-01063-COA

Zellen Smith v. Jessie Banks, Jr.; Adams Chancery Court; LC Case #: 01CH1:21-cv-00291-GW; Ruling Date: 09/16/2021; Ruling Judge: George Ward; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CP-01002-COA

Anthony Bernard Reading v. Amanda Frances Reading; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CH1:18-cv-01863-CB; Ruling Date: 07/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Carter Bise; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-KA-01373-COA

Kenyon Williams a/k/a Kenyon Mardell Williams v. State of Mississippi; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0055-CR; Ruling Date: 11/19/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Vacated and Remanded in Part. Copiah County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CA-00827-COA

Henry "Bunky" Partridge v. City of Meridian; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-cv-098C; Ruling Date: 06/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00321-COA

Trevor Lee Watts, Individually and as Representative of the Heir at Law of Kimberly Watts, Deceased v. Thomas Dale Watts; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: A2401-17-247; Ruling Date: 02/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., and Carlton, P.J.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Smith, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., and Carlton, P.J., Join This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00728-COA

Greg Brown v. Rhonda Brown; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17CH1:18-cv-00647; Ruling Date: 05/10/2021; Ruling Judge: Mitchell Lundy, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed in Part; and Remanded. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., and Carlton, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., and Carlton, P.J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00736-COA

Jimmy Lewis, Jr. a/k/a Jimmie Lewis v. State of Mississippi; Coahoma Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0009; Ruling Date: 06/10/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00752-COA

Andrew Phang v. Vergenia Phang; Harrison Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CH2:20-cv-00289-JS; Ruling Date: 06/11/2021; Ruling Judge: Jennifer Schloegel; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.