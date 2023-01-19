Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of January 19, 2022:

Ishee, David Michael, J.

X 2021-CA-00935-SCT

Mississippi Hub, LLC v. Charles Baldwin, in the Official Capacity of Tax Assessor of Simpson County, Mississippi and Simpson County, Mississippi; Simpson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 64CI1:19-cv-00440-P1; Ruling Date: 07/21/2021; Ruling Judge: Matthew Sullivan; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

X 2021-IA-01253-SCT

James L. Pettis, III v. John Karsten Simrall; Warren Chancery Court; LC Case #: 75CH1:12-cv-00332-VRB; Ruling Date: 10/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Vicki Barnes; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Reversed, Rendered and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2018-M-01436

Adam Chism v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 16-0-147; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Disposition: Adam Chism's Application for Leave to File Motion for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief is denied. Finding that the filing is frivolous, Chism is hereby warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result not only in monetary sanctions but also in restrictions on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. See Order, Dunn v. State, No. 2016-M-01514, at *2 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018) (citing En Banc Order, Fairley v. State, No. 2014-M-01185 (Miss. May 3, 2018)). To Deny With Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 1/13/23.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01055-SCT

Roy Hal Parker, Jr., as Conservator of the Estate of William Matthew Ross, a vulnerable adult and incompetent to manage his affairs; James Hal Ross, Jr.; and Jason Hurdle Ross v. Suzanne Dickson Ross, Individually, as Trustee of the James Hal Ross Revocable Trust, as Executrix of the Estate of James Hal Ross, and as Member/Manager of H and S I, LLC, H & S II, LLC, H & S III, LLC, and H & S IV, LLC; H and S I, LLC; H & S II, LLC; H & S III, LLC; H & S IV, LLC; Thomas W. Dallas; Fred M. Harrell, Jr.; Pinnacle Trust Company Inc.; Pinnacle Holding Company, LLC d/b/a Pinnacle Trust Company; and Pinnacle Holding Company Inc.; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:18-cv-01110; Ruling Date: 08/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Haydn Roberts; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellee Pinnacle Trust Company is granted. Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Suzanne Dickson Ross is granted. Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Fred M. Harrell, Jr., is granted. Appellee Thomas W. Dallas's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. Petition for Writ of Certiorari of H and S I, LLC, is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Not Participating: Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 1/13/23.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01208-SCT

Detrius Roberson v. State of Mississippi; Attala Circuit Court; LC Case #: 04CI1:17-cv-00018; Ruling Date: 02/20/2020; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed pro se by Detrius Roberson is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 1/13/23.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00080-SCT

James Christopher Skinner v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00143-JE; Ruling Date: 12/16/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: James Christopher Skinner's Petition for Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ, and Ishee, J. Order entered 1/12/23.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00368-SCT

Sel Business Services, LLC and Skip Lloyd v. Wilburn Lord, Jr., Sharkey County, Mississippi, Issaquena County, Mississippi and Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital; Sharkey Chancery Court; LC Case #: 63CH1:20-cv-00032-VRB; Ruling Date: 03/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Jaye Bradley; Disposition: Appellants' Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: Kitchens, P.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., and Coleman, J. Order entered 1/12/23.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00544-SCT

Valerie Terpening, Individually, and as Guardian and Next Friend of D.L., a Minor, and as Administratrix of The Estate of Ginger Callegan, Deceased, and on behalf of all Wrongful Death Beneficiaries v. F.L. Crane & Sons, Inc.; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:20-cv-00028-DH; Ruling Date: 05/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Valerie Terpening is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 1/11/23.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00735-SCT

Theodore Longo, Amy Longo, Joseph Lee, Susan Lee, Gerald Sonnier, Amy Davis and 920 South Beach Blvd., LLC v. City of Waveland, Mississippi and Beach Walk Development, LLC; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:21-cv-00029; Ruling Date: 06/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Consolidated with 2021-CA-00923-SCT 920 South Beach Blvd., LLC v. The City of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:19-cv-00212; Ruling Date: 07/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Disposition: Joint Motion for Rehearing filed by Appellees City of Waveland and Beach Walk Development, LLC, is denied. Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00735-SCT

Theodore Longo, Amy Longo, Joseph Lee, Susan Lee, Gerald Sonnier, Amy Davis and 920 South Beach Blvd., LLC v. City of Waveland, Mississippi and Beach Walk Development, LLC; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:21-cv-00029; Ruling Date: 06/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Consolidated with 2021-CA-00923-SCT 920 South Beach Blvd., LLC v. The City of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:19-cv-00212; Ruling Date: 07/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Disposition: City of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi's Motion for Rehearing is denied. Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00736-SCT

Jimmy Lewis, Jr. a/k/a Jimmie Lewis v. State of Mississippi; Coahoma Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0009; Ruling Date: 06/10/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Disposition: Jimmy Lewis Jr.'s Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justice Agree. Order entered 1/12/23.