PHOTO BY KARLA BROOKS
WCS recently held a three-day Diamond Stars Baseball Hitting camp. Special guest coaches were former Mississippi State baseball players, Tanner Allen and Keegan James. Campers were taught proper hitting mechanics and game situation hitting. Pictured are the campers with WCS head coach Derik Boland, Coach Walker Jackson, Tanner Allen and Keegan James.
