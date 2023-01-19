The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville, Winston County, Miss.
He is described as a white male, five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and white socks with no shoes on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at about 7:30 a.m. in Winston County, walking south on Yarbrough Carter Road.
Family members say William Henry Harrell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of William Henry Harrell, contact the Winston County Sheriff's Department at 662-773-5881.
