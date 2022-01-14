I lost my father four years ago this past Saturday, and I have relished the many wonderful memories of life with him.

Richard Sexton was one-of-a-kind, and he loved his family. Many of my favorite memories are of our family sitting around the dinner table – telling stories and laughing. I remember one evening, our family went to dinner, and Daddy made a comment that I will always remember.

“Do you think other families have as much fun as we do?”

I certainly hope they do! Family is such a wonderful gift from God.

In honor of Daddy, I thought I'd share with you some of his favorite recipes. Of course, he rarely met a dish he didn’t enjoy.

My mother made the best fried chicken. Her secret was to soak the chicken in buttermilk before coating it in flour, and to make sure it always turned out perfectly, she used an electric skillet.

Fried Chicken

1 (4 pound) chicken, cut into pieces

2 cup buttermilk

2 cups flour for coating

Salt and pepper

2 quarts vegetable oil for frying

Take your cut up chicken pieces and skin them if you prefer.

Pour flour onto a plate and season it with salt and pepper to taste.

Dip chicken pieces in buttermilk then roll them in flour until the chicken is coated entirely.

Fill a large skillet (cast iron is best) about 1/3 to 1/2 full with vegetable oil. Heat until a pinch of flour bubbles. Add chicken to the skillet and cook each side until golden brown. Turn down heat if necessary to prevent oil from getting too hot. Check to see if chicken is ready by cutting close to the bone.

Drain the fried chicken on paper towels.

Green Bean Bundles

1 pound fresh green beans

½ pound bacon, sliced in half

Salt and pepper

1 bottle Catalina dressing

Preheat 400 degrees. In a large pot add water and bring to a boil. Blanch the green beans for 3-5 minutes. Rinse and put in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Grab a handful of green beans and wrap the bacon around tightly and secure with a toothpick. Lay in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Brush on each green bean bundle with Catalina dressing. Then drizzle over the top off each bundle.

Cook in the oven for 15-18 minutes or until the bacon is crisp.

Squash Casserole

2 pounds yellow squash, sliced

1 small onion, chopped

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

8 ounces of sour cream

¼ cup of butter melted

1 ½ cups bread crumbs

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the squash and onion in a large saucepan with just enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium heat, and cook until tender, about 10 minutes.

Transfer the squash, onion, and remaining liquid from the saucepan to a 2 1/2 quart casserole dish. Stir in chicken soup, sour cream, and melted butter. The liquid from the cooked squash should be enough so that mixture is slightly soupy. Sprinkle bread crumbs over the top.

Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, until browned and bubbly.