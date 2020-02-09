Easy sweet treat

My Grandmother Hanna was a wonderful baker and cook. I spent a good bit of my childhood with her and she would always allow me to help in the kitchen while she was baking. She made such an impression on my life that I wrote a cookbook in her honor, "Products of Grandma Hanna's Skillet." T

he cookbook is a compilation of her recipes that were mostly all handwritten. She died right before Eli was born so neither of my children got the opportunity to meet her. I know they would have loved her and her cooking!

There are days when I miss her very much. On days like that, I spend much of my time in my kitchen attempting to be the baker and cook that she was.

This is the recipe for my Grandma Hanna's "Uncooked Cookies". My readers may know them as unbaked chocolate oatmeal cookies or chocolate peanut butter cookies.

These cookies are Joseph's favorite sweet treat and I hope they will be yours too!

When I make these cookies, I do a little variation to my Grandmother's recipe. I use all organic ingredients so keep that in mind when you go grocery shopping.

You can also purchase my cookbook, "Products of Grandma Hanna's Skillet." Call the Winston County Journal at 662-773-6241 to reserve your copy.

Ingredients 2 cups sugar (I used pure organic cane sugar) 4 tablespoons cocoa 1/2 cup whole milk 1/2 cup margarine (I typically use organic butter) 3 cups old fashioned oats 4 tablespoons peanut butter 2 tablespoons powdered milk 1/2 teaspoon vanilla Pinch of kosher salt Instructions Boil sugar, cocoa, whole milk, and butter for 2 minutes. Remove mixture from heat and add oats, peanut butter, powdered milk, vanilla, and salt. Drop by the spoonful onto wax paper and let set.

Editor’s note: Hanna McCain is a wife and mother of two boys. She writes a weekly food column and is a cookbook author. She also maintains a blog at http://thetriathletemom.blogspot.com/