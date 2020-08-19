Knock you naked pizzas

Readers will need to watch my food video to understand why I named these pizzas, “Knock you naked.”

These pizzas are not only delicious, but super quick and easy.

The crust is pita bread or you can use whole wheat tortillas for a thinner, crispier crust.

My boys love pizza and I enjoy it as well. I am always trying to come up with different toppings to taste and I think that these have to be my top three favorite homemade pizza recipes.

Cheese Pizza Ingredients Organic Pita bread or whole wheat tortillas Organic Pizza sauce Mozzarella cheese Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread pizza sauce onto pita bread. Top with mozzarella cheese. Bake in the oven for 5 -7 minutes or until cheese has melted and the crust is crispy.

Artichoke and Anchovy Pizza Ingredients Organic Pita bread or whole wheat tortillas Artichoke hearts Anchovies Grape tomatoes, sliced Pizza Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread pizza sauce onto pita bread. Top pita bread with artichokes, anchovies, sliced grape tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Bake in the oven for 5-7 minutes or until cheese has melted and the crust is crispy. F

ig and Feta Pizza Ingredients Organic Pita Bread or Whole wheat tortillas Fig Preserves Feta Cheese Fresh Arugula Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread fig preserves onto pita bread. Sprinkle feta and place in the oven for 5-7 minutes. Once out of the oven, place a bunch of arugula on top of the pizza.

Editor’s note: Hanna McCain is a wife and mother of two boys. She writes a weekly food column and is a cookbook author. She also maintains a blog at http://thetriathletemom.blogspot.com/