Investigators with the Mississippi Public Service Commission visited local Rotarians in Winona on June 23, providing information on mobile phone scams.

The Commission enforces the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act, also known as the “No Call Program,” according to Johnny Dale Jr., chief investigator for the Northern District of the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

He provided a statement released by Commissioner Brandon Presley of the North District, advising people to avoid responding to calls or text messages from unknown numbers.

“Clicking on the message could infect your phone with malware. Responding to the message will only serve to validate your number to the scammer. Only legitimate businesses have the option to reply ‘stop,’” the release stated.

When someone has received texts or calls from telemarketers or scammers, they can inform the Commission via website, phone, mail or smart app, and Commission personnel will launch an investigation, Dale said.

“We launch those investigations on the telemarketing side. Those are civil investigations. They often turn criminal because most of them have some sort of criminal element. Our jurisdiction kind of ends with that. We try to work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate that,” said Dale. “If it’s a legit company violating that, we charge them.”

Dale encouraged Rotarians to not answer calls from unknown numbers. Answering the call let’s a telemarketer or scammer know the phone number is a working number.

“You are confirming that they have a good working number. That’s currency; your phone number becomes currency,” said Dale. “If at all possible, you don’t want to answer these calls at all. If you get a message, you don’t want to click on it.”

The statement Dale provided also suggested blocking and filtering calls and text messages.

“Individual number blocking is often not effective. Most are coming from a software program that spoofs random local numbers or uses an email-to-text software. The numbers can be changed infinitely,” the release stated. “Phone carriers have spam filtering applications and options that can be utilized.”

Presley suggested, in the statement, that people check with their providers to see the types of filters offered.

“There are some robokiller apps that work really good on your phone that a lot people aren’t using,” said Dale. “Those do work well. I’ve tested a few to see.”

Dale said while the Commission does not have criminal jurisdiction, investigators work closely with law enforcement because telemarketing cases are often a result of criminal fraud.

Contact the Public Service Commission at 1-800-356-6428, at 1-800-637-7722, at brandon.presley@psc.state.ms.us or www.psc.state.ms.us for more information.