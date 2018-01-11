Public Notice January 11, 2018

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CITIMORTGAGE, INC.; PLAINTIFF

VS.

CHRISTOPHER A. MCNEER; THE UNKONWN HEIRS

AT LAW OF MILDRED J. MCNEER; BRADLEY P. JONES,

solely in his capacity as Trustee; MARY ANGELYN JACKS aka

ANGELYN TURNER MCCAULLA aka ANGELYN J. TURNER;

EMILY KAYE COURTEAU, solely in her capacity as

Substitute Trustee;SECRETARY BEN CARSON OF U.S.

DEPARTMENT OF HOUSEING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST

IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BEARING THE ADDRESS

OF 203 HERNANDO ST., NORTH CARROLLTON, MS

38947 ;DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO.2017-0110 (k)

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Mildred J. McNeer, deceased and Any and All Persons having an interest in the subject property bearing the address of 203 Hernando St., North Carrollton, MS 38947 whose identity and current post office address and street address are unknown to the Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

The Complaint against you, which is on file at the Carroll County, 1st District, Carrollton, Mississippi, in the above numbered cause, is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Elizabeth Crowell, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 2309 Oliver Road, Monroe, Louisiana, 71201.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 4th DAY OF January 2018 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 13th day of December, 2017.

STANLEY “SUGAR” MULLINS

CARROLL COUNTY, 1ST DISTRICT

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

P.O. BOX 60

CARROLLTON, MS 38917

BY: Monica Jones, D.C.

F06-0321

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on August 6, 2003, Samuel Donley, executed a certain deed of trust to Donald Bond, Trustee for the benefit of Bridges Mortgage, Div. of Central Bank for Saving, which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Carroll County, State of Mississippi in Book 59B at Page 570; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was subsequently assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association by instrument dated February 25, 2014 and recorded in Book 83B at Page 640 of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's office; and

WHEREAS, Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae"), a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Massey, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated October 27, 2017 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 90B at Page 739; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae"), a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Massey, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on January 18, 2018 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the South Front Door of the County Courthouse of Carroll County, located at Vaiden, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Carroll County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Part of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 2 East, Second Judicial District, Carroll County, Mississippi, more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a set iron pin on a fence line, said point being 3319.73 feet West and 1655.63 feet North of the SE Corner of said Section 23; proceed thence South 81 degrees 59 minutes 12 seconds East 166.87 feet to a set iron pin on the West side of a road; thence South 81 degrees 59 minutes 12 Seconds East 20.35 feet to a set cotton picker spindle in the center of said road; thence along said road as follows: South 13 degrees 41 minutes 21 seconds West 19.21 feet, South 13 degrees 41 minutes 21 seconds West 102.97 feet, South 05 degrees 23 minutes 38 seconds West 98.60 feet, South 08 degrees 18 minutes 15 seconds East 23.66 feet to a set cotton picker spindle; thence away from said road North 81 degrees 59 minutes 12 seconds West 33.42 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 81 degrees 59 minutes 12 seconds West 152.08 feet to a set iron pin at a gate post; thence North 08 degrees 00 minutes 48 seconds East along a fence 243.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 1.00 acres, more or less. And being part of that same property conveyed to Thelma Lean Donley and Samuel J. Donley by deed from Roman Jones and Sylena B. Jones dated March 14, 1995, and recorded in Deed Book 35A at page 511 of the Second Judicial District of Carroll County Records.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 18th day of December, 2017.

Shapiro & Massey, LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

Shapiro & Massey, LLC

1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

517 County Road 247, Lexington, MS 39095

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF CARROLL

WHEREAS, on July 16, 2008, Timothy S. Baker a/k/a T. Scott Baker and Lacey K. Baker a/k/a Lacey Baker, executed a deed of trust to Tyler L. Smith, Trustee for the benefit of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., which deed of trust is recorded July 18, 2008, in Book 228 at Page 403, re-recorded July 24, 2008, in Book 228 at Page 481, in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Carroll County, First Judicial District, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., the holder of said deed of trust and the note secured thereby, substituted Lori M. Creel as Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument dated September 22, 2015, and recorded October 1, 2015, in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 283 at Page 359; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, substitute trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Lori M. Creel, Substitute Trustee in said deed of trust will, on the 2nd day of February, 2018, offer for sale at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the west front door of the 1st District Courthouse at 600-B Lexington Street, Carrollton, Mississippi 38917, the following described property situated in the County of Carroll, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

A One Acre parcel of land located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 3 East, First Judicial District of Carroll County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Begin at the NW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, as the Point of Beginning of said parcel of land. From the Point of Beginning proceed South along the One Half Section line 208 feet more or less to a point; thence proceed East 173 feet more or less to a point in the center of the public gravel road (CR 315); thence proceed in a Northeasterly direction 208 feet more or less to a point; said point being on the Quarter Section line of Section 26; thence proceed West 243 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning.

Said parcel of land contains 1 Acre more or less.

Said parcel is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 3 East.

Said parcel is located in the First Judicial District of Carroll County, Mississippi.

ALSO: One (1) 2006 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. CLS105204TNAB.

Said property shall be sold as is, where is. I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee. The full purchase price must be paid in cash or by certified funds at the time of sale.

WITNESS my signature this the 2nd day of January, 2018. /s/ Lori M. Creel_ Substitute Trustee Lori M. Creel (MS Bar No. 104145)

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

Post Office Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

Telephone: (205) 344-5000

Fax: (205) 758-8358

