Public Notice January 11, 2018

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JESSE C. PEARSON, JR., DECEASED

BY: JESSE C. PEARSON, III, ADMINISTRATOR CAUSE № 17 CV 85 VD

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: THE CREDITORS WHO PROBATED CLAIMS, THE KNOWN CREDITORS THAT DID NOT PROBATE CLAIMS, AND ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE CLOSING OF THIS ESTATE.............DEFENDANTS

TO:

1. Infusion Partners, 187 Country Place Parkway, Suite C, Pearl, MS 39208;

2. American Esoteric Laboratories, P.O. Box 144225, Austin, TX 78714;

3. Premier Radiology PA, P.O. Box 830525, R#24, Birmingham, AL 35283;

4. Sta-Home Health of Greenwood, Inc., 406 Brairwood Dr., Bldg 200, Jackson, MS 39206;

5. Premier Radiology PA, c/o Americollect, Inc., 1851 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, WI 54221;

6. St. Dominic’s, P.O. Box 24056, Jackson, MS 39225;

7. St. D. Professional Service, c/o ARS Collections, P.O. Box 321472, Flowood, MS 39232.....DEFENDANTS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this court by Jesse C. Pearson III, Administrator of this estate which seeks to have the court approve the first and final accounting, to adjudicate that all creditors that did not probate claims are now barred from asserting any claim against the estate, that the Administrator be discharged, and the estate finally closed. There are no Defendants other than you in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said motion [FIRST AND FINAL ACCOUNTING, PETITION TO CLOSE THE ESTATE AND DISCHARGE THE ADMINISTRATOR] at 9:00 o'clock A.M. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in the courtroom of the Montgomery County Courthouse at Winona, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or motion.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this December 29, 2017.

Ryan Wood, Chancery Clerk

P.O. Box 71

Winona, MS 38967

(SEAL)

S/ Teri Wilson, D.C.



J. Lane Greenlee

Attorney for Administrator

Greenlee Law Firm, Inc.

P. O. Box 430

Winona, MS 38967

662-283-1354

Publish 3 Times:

January 4, 11, 18, 2018

Adm2017-04

1-4 3tc



IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND

TESTAMENT OF NOBLE BROWN CAUSE NO. 17CV 154

EXECUTOR'S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on November 14, 2017 by the Chancery Clerk of Montgomery County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Noble Brown, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate, being Cause No. 17CV 154 in said court, to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This November14, 2017.

S/ Lance Edward Brown

Lance Edward Brown, Executor

ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTOR:

J. LANE GREENLEE

GREENLEE LAW FIRM, INC.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

P.O. BOX 430, WINONA, MS 38967

(662) 283-1354

PUBLISH 3 TIMES

Publish: January 4, 11, and 18, 2018

12-4 3tc

Executrix’s Notice To Creditors Of James H. Lindley, Deceased

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 28th day of December 2017, by the Chancery Court of Montgomery County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the estate of James H. Lindley, being Cause No.17cv 169 in said Court, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred. This the 28th day of December, 2017.

Shirley Smith, Executrix

Publish: Winona Times- Jan 4, 11, & 18, 2018

Donald W. Bond

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 446

Winona, Ms 38967

(662) 283-1351

MSB #3622

01-04 3tc

NOTICE

THE ITEMS DESCRIBED BELOW WILL BE SOLD AT BOB'S WRECKER SERVICE, 1011 CHURCH STREET, WINONA, MS 38967 FOR WRECKER SERVICE, RECOVERY AND STORAGE CHARGE ON THE 26TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2018 AT 10:00 AM.

1992 FORD RANGER (WHITE)

1FTCR10A4NUB53417

01-04 3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF BARBARA GAIL COLLINS, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 17CV05ML

BY: JAMES M. COLLINS, ADMINISTRATOR PLAINTIFF

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: THE CREDITORS WHO PROBATED CLAIMS, THE KNOWN CREDITORS THAT DID NOT PROBATE CLAIMS, AND ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE CLOSING OF THIS ESTATE...........................................DEFENDANTS

TO:

1. Lowes c/o Synchrony Bank, P. O. Box 965003, Orlando, FL 32896-5003. Reference Account No. 4305 9825 8202 9933

2. Belk c/o Synchrony Bank, P. O. Box 965027, Orlando, FL 32896-5027. Reference Account No. 6045 8315 1279 7616

3. Union Plus Credit Card, P. O. Box 30255, Salt Lake City, UT 84130-0255. Reference Account No. 5480 4202 5082 9551

4. The Sherwin Williams Co., P. O. Box 94943, Cleveland, OH 44101-4943. Reference Account No. 4214 90137

5. University of MS Medical Center, Office of General Counsel, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216. Reference Account No. 380091

6. Wells Fargo Dealer Services, P. O. Box 17900, Denver CO 80217-0900. Reference Account No. 9720274697

7. Bank of America, Estate Department, P. O. Box 982238, El Paso, TX 79998-9827. Reference Account No. 4213 0723 1219 3371

8. American Express, P. O. Box 297879, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33329-7879. Reference Account No. Ending 501005 Green Card

9. DCM Services, LLC, 7601 Penn Ave S, Suite A600, Minneapolis, MN 55423-5004. Reference Account No. 13779463

10. Capital One Services, LLC, P. O. Box 30285, Salt Lake City, UT 84130-0285. Reference Accounts No. 5291 1593 5244 1688 and 5178 0578 8181 5372

11. Renasant Bank, 400 Summit Street, Winona, MS 38967. Reference Account No. 14001392-1......DEFENDANTS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this court by James M. Collins, Administrator of this estate which seeks to have the court approve the first and final accounting, to adjudicate that the estate is insolvent, that priority claims should be paid in full, and non-priority claims paid at a prorated amount, that the estate be closed, the Administrator discharged, and the estate finally closed. There are no Defendants other than you in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said motion [FIRST AND FINAL ACCOUNTING, PETITION TO ADJUDICATE ESTATE AS INSOLVENT, TO CLOSE THE ESTATE, AND DISCHARGE THE ADMINISTRATOR] at 9:00 o'clock A.M. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in the courtroom of the Montgomery County Courthouse at Winona, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or motion..

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this December 19,

2017.

Ryan Wood, Chancery Clerk

P.O. Box 71

(SEAL) Winona, MS 38967

S/ Teri Wilson D.C.

J. Lane Greenlee

Attorney for Administrator

Greenlee Law Firm, Inc.

P. O. Box 430

Winona, MS 38967

662-283-1354

12-28 3tc

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

ENGINEERING SERVICES

(Competitive Negotiation)

Montgomery County, Mississippi, hereby requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals for engineering services in relation to its proposed 2018 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant application. The proposed project consists of constructing an access road to a new business development.

The Scope of Work will consist of preparation of preliminary cost estimates, preparation of plans and specifications for advertisement of bids; evaluation of bids and recommendation of contract award; preparation of the contract in accordance with ARC, Federal, State and local laws and regulations; conducting pre-construction conference in coordination with project administrator; inspecting construction in progress; and advising the board of supervisors and the project administrator on contractor payments.

The County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The County encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals.

Those desiring consideration should submit proposals by the time and date stated and must include the following:

1. Qualifications - List of qualifications of each staff person to be assigned to project.

2. Experience - Information regarding the experience of the firm. This information should include types of project activities undertaken.

3. Capacity for Performance - Identify the number and title of staff available to be assigned to provide services and capacity to perform the work within the time limitations.

4. Familiarity - Knowledge of the type of problems applicable to the project.

All proposals will be rated on the following system to determine the best proposal: Description and Maximum Points: Qualifications - 30; Experience - 30; Capacity - 30; Familiarity - 30; Total: 120 Points.

Proposals will be reviewed by the board of supervisors using the above selection criteria. Each member of the board will assign points to each criterion based on the content of the proposal. Negotiations will be conducted to determine a mutually satisfactory contract first with the firm receiving the highest accumulated points, as rated by the board.

Final award will be made to the responsible proposer whose proposal is determined to be the most advantageous to the County with a contract contingent upon funding for the project.

Proposals should be in a sealed envelope marked "ENGINEERING PROPOSAL: Montgomery County – 2018 ARC Access Road Project.” Proposals should be mailed to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, P.O. Box 71, Winona, MS 38967, or delivered to 614 Summit Street, no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 2, 2018.

The County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

For more information, contact Chris Pope, North Central Planning and Development District, Winona, Mississippi, at (662)283-2675 or write to 28 Industrial Park Blvd., Winona, Mississippi 38967.

/s/ Keith McGee, President, Board of Supervisors

01-11 1tc

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

ENGINEERING SERVICES

(Competitive Negotiation)

The Town of Kilmichael, Mississippi, hereby requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals for engineering services in relation to its proposed 2018 Appalachian Regional Commission grant application. The proposed project consists of rehabilitating an elevated water tank.

The Scope of Work will consist of preparation of preliminary cost estimates, preparation of plans and specifications for advertisement of bids; evaluation of bids and recommendation of contract award; preparation of the contract in accordance with ARC, Federal, State and local laws and regulations; conducting pre-construction conference in coordination with project administrator; inspecting construction in progress; and advising the mayor and board of aldermen and the project administrator on contractor payments.

The Town of Kilmichael is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Kilmichael encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals.

Those desiring consideration should submit proposals by the time and date stated and must include the following:

1. Qualifications - List of qualifications of each staff person to be assigned to project.

2. Experience - Information regarding the experience of the firm. This information should include types of project activities undertaken.

3. Capacity for Performance - Identify the number and title of staff available to be assigned to provide services and capacity to perform the work within the time limitations.

4. Familiarity - Knowledge of the type of problems applicable to the project.

All proposals will be rated on the following system to determine the best proposal: Description and Maximum Points: Qualifications - 30; Experience - 30; Capacity - 30; Familiarity - 30; Total: 120 Points.

Proposals will be reviewed by the board of aldermen using the above selection criteria. Each member of the board will assign points to each criterion based on the content of the proposal. Negotiations will be conducted to determine a mutually satisfactory contract first with the firm receiving the highest accumulated points, as rated by the board.

Final award will be made to the responsible proposer whose proposal is determined to be the most advantageous to the Town with a contract contingent upon funding for the project.

Proposals should be in a sealed envelope marked "ENGINEERING PROPOSAL: Kilmichael – 2018 ARC Elevated Water Tank Rehab Project.” Proposals should be submitted to the Kilmichael Town Clerk, P.O. Box 296 Kilmichael, Mississippi 39747, or delivered to the Kilmichael Town Hall, 114 North Depot Street, Kilmichael, Mississippi 39747 no later than 4:30 p.m. on February 6, 2018.

The town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

For more information, contact Chris Pope, North Central Planning and Development District, Winona, Mississippi, at (662)283-2675 or write to 28 Industrial Park Blvd., Winona, Mississippi 38967.

/s/ Bobby Howell, Mayor

01-11 1tc

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following vehicle will be sold at Extreme Towing 701 N. Applegate St. Winona, MS Phone# 662-283-3773 or 662-283-5749 on February 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. 2012 Nissan Altima silver in color VIN/VIN/1N4AL2AP5CC196299

01-11 3tp

