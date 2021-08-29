The Mississippi Judiciary is collaborating with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in a public health and safety awareness campaign regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirteen trial and appellate judges from across the state spoke in videotaped testimonials about their efforts to keep the courts open while protecting public health. Each said they received the vaccine.

The testimonials will air in each judge’s local area on television and radio. Production and air time were paid for by the Department of Health.

Judges who gave testimonials include Chancellor Bennie L. Richard of Greenville, Justice Dawn Beam of Sumrall, Justice Robert P. Chamberlin of Hernando, Court of Appeals Judge Anthony N. Lawrence III of Pascagoula, Court of Appeals Judge Deborah McDonald of Fayette, Chancellor Vincent Davis of Fayette, Chancellor Tiffany Grove of Raymond, Chancellor Joseph Kilgore of Philadelphia, Chancellor Jacqueline Mask of Tupelo, Circuit Judge Kelly Luther of Ripley, Circuit Judge Stanley Sorey of Raleigh, Chancellor Charles E. Smith of Meridian and Hinds County Court Judge Carlyn Hicks of Jackson.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph said that all courts have a constitutional and statutory responsibility to remain open. The chief justice reimplemented safety guidelines for all state courts on Aug. 5.

Randolph asked for cooperation from the public to keep courts open and protect court officials, staff and those who have business there.

“We need the public’s help so we can safely do our jobs. We need the public’s help to protect our court system,” Randolph said.

Liz Sharlot, director of Communications for MSDH, said, “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with such fine individuals who were willing to give their time to produce these radio and TV spots. When Chief Justice Randolph approached me with the idea, I welcomed the unique opportunity to further reach out to Mississippians. The end product is exactly what we envisioned and will hopefully encourage others to get vaccinated.”

Chancellor Bennie Richard said it’s essential to keep courts open, and to do so safely. “There are conflicts and problems for which litigants need relief.”

Although courts sanitize and limit contacts to try to avoid spreading the virus, COVID’s impact is showing up in some of the cases that come before the courts. Judge Richard recalled a case in which a mother and father last year had a dispute over visitation with their child. The next time the case came before the court, the mother had died of COVID.

Judges shared their experiences. Some were personal, and painful.

Circuit Judge Stanley Sorey said that COVID claimed the lives of his wife, his sister-in-law and a friend and fellow judge. “Last October, I lost my wife of 27 years to COVID. This was before the vaccine was available.”

Lynn Sorey went by ambulance to a hospital on Labor Day 2020. She died Oct. 8. Her sister, Lisa Headrick of Raleigh, died Sept. 12, 2020, of COVID. Circuit Judge Eddie H. Bowen of Raleigh died Feb. 7 of complications from COVID.

Court of Appeals Judge Deborah McDonald said, “I am a COVID survivor. I had COVID last year in June, and I quarantined in my house alone for 17 days. Thank God I didn’t have to be hospitalized.”

Everyone knew someone who died of COVID.

Hinds County Judge Carlyn Hicks recalled the Aug. 4 death of Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance. His death “was a monumental loss to Hinds County and the state of Mississippi,” she said. Sheriff Vance’s cause of death was cardiorespiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

Chancellor Vincent Davis recalled elected officials and classmates who died of COVID. “When I think about those kinds of things, it’s incumbent on all of us to do all we can for everybody else.”

The courts must remain open despite the pandemic. Davis said, “When there is a problem, people need to have the protection of the courts. If the court is not there, the rights are going to be settled somehow in the streets....This is a very stressful time for everyone. COVID is scary.”

Davis pointed out that people who come to court are not there by choice, but rather are compelled to be there. “They are not there because they want to be there. They are commanded to be there by the power of the state of Mississippi.”

McDonald said, “It is very important that everyone gets his day in court. Our mission is to keep the courts open and to do it in a safe manner.”