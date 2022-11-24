In preparation for Tuesday, November 29 weather, MEMA has sent out the following information
Today we are encouraging Mississippians to:
- Take “Before” pictures in anticipation of the storms
- Have a disaster go-kit with at least 72 hours of food and water (power outages are expected)
- Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have them on LOUD
- Know your safe spot
- Go through your plan tonight with your family
A few reminders:
If citizens receive damage, they can self-report it to https://www.msema.org/contact/crisistrack/
- It is not an application for assistance
- It is not a requirement to do
- It is information gathering Federal Financial Assistance is NEVER a guarantee
- We won’t know if this is even an option until we can assess the damage
- Damage assessments will begin when it’s safe to assess. Damage is first reported to us by the county – you’ll likely know more before we do by being out in the field
BE SAFE!
Malary White
Chief Communications Officer
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency