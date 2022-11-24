In preparation for Tuesday, November 29 weather, MEMA has sent out the following information

Today we are encouraging Mississippians to:

Take “Before” pictures in anticipation of the storms

Have a disaster go-kit with at least 72 hours of food and water (power outages are expected)

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have them on LOUD

Know your safe spot

Go through your plan tonight with your family

A few reminders:

If citizens receive damage, they can self-report it to https://www.msema.org/contact/crisistrack/

It is not an application for assistance

It is not a requirement to do

It is information gathering Federal Financial Assistance is NEVER a guarantee

We won’t know if this is even an option until we can assess the damage

Damage assessments will begin when it’s safe to assess. Damage is first reported to us by the county – you’ll likely know more before we do by being out in the field

BE SAFE!

Malary White

Chief Communications Officer

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency