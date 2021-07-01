Mr. William Grayson Peacock, 83, died June 19, 2021 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Eupora. Funeral Services were held 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 23, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Choctaw County with burial in the Church Cemetery. Bro. Saxton Odom officiated.

Grayson was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors. He was a retired Production Manager with Screw Conveyor Corporation in Winona, for 41 years, well respected and much loved by everyone who knew him. His family and friends regarded him as the head of the Peacock family, always providing a calm, reassuring presence. Dad had alot of friends and always enjoyed their company, hunting, fishing or just visiting.

There are so many that were special to him. He was a kind and generous man. He believed in doing what was right and taught his children accordingly. He was a wonderful Dad-He was free with his love and affection for them, encouraging and standing by them in any situation they might find themselves in. As a Grandpa-that goes without saying-with his brothers and sisters, he was always there for them, encouraging and loving them and helping them through crisis. He was always there.

Mr. Peacock was preceded in death by his parents; Ephriam and Lucille Talley Peacock, brothers; Billy Joe Peacock, Dudley Lamar Peacock, Johnny Shirley Peacock, and a boy and girl that passed away before birth.

He is survived by a daughter; Donna Elaine Peacock (Randy) Elia, England, Ark., two sons; William Paul (Connie) Peacock, Winona, and Nathan Lamar Peacock, Stewart; two sisters; Charlotte Ann (Ray) Wills, Stewart, and Doris Peacock, Dallas, Texas; three brothers; Venice (Sylvia) Peacock, West, Reginald (Martha) Peacock, Grenada, and Edward (Melinda) Peacock, Stewart; three grandchildren; Dalton (Ariel) Peacock, Oliva (Matthew) Seawright, and Kendyl Peacock, great grandchildren; Grayson and Baylor Peacock, Korbin Howard, many nieces and nephews and his lifelong devoted friend and mother of his children; Ruby Eunice Grant.

Pallbearers were Dalton, Mark and Scotty Peacock, Jimmy Nail, Skylar Westmorland and Jackson Westmorland. Honorary Pallbearers were; James Talley, Donnie Mitchell, E. W. Dean, Dale Dean, Roger Grun, Dewitt Clark, D.W. Clark and Bud Bowie.

Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora was in charge of all arrangements.