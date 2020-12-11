Vicki Leigh Barton Collins, 63, of Winona passed away at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

A graveside service was held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 7, at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma. Mr. Benny Rigby and Mr. Windell Stoker officiated the services.

The family held a private funeral service at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7, at Oliver Chapel in Winona.

Mrs. Collins was born in Calhoun City on May 29, 1957. She was a former employee of Plaza Drugs in Winona and also worked in banking. She was a member of North Winona Baptist Church in Winona. She was a very loving wife and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her father, Aubrey Gerald Barton, and her mother, Patsy Whitworth Barton Stoker.

Mrs. Collins is survived by her husband, Joel Collins of Winona; daughter, Marti Clarissa Collins of Bozeman, Montana; sons, Nicholas Collins of Memphis, Tennessee, and Paul Collins of Beijing, China; her stepfather, Windell Stoker of Winona; brother, Marty Kent Barton of Grenada; sisters, Sherri Brisendine and Wendy Rushing, both of Winona; and two nephews, John and Ashby Barton.

Pallbearers were Odie Collins, John Barton, Ashby Barton, Nick Collins, Ronnie Collins, Wes Jones, and Luke Harrison.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled arrangements.