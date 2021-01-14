Tannie Dixon, Jr., 53, of Morgan City, Miss., died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital.

Limited visitation was from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Mt. Harmon Church Cemetery in Morgan City.

Mr. Dixon was a farmer and a member of Mt. Harmon Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Love of Southaven; four sisters, Annie Dixon and Mary Dixon Brock both of Morgan City, Deloris Binion of St. Louis, MO, and Callie Bledsoe of Itta Bena; and a brother, William Thompson of Greenwood.