Susie Kuykendall McElroy, 91, born in Money, Miss. on January 3, 1929, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her home in Panama City Beach, Florida with her family by her side.

A small family service will be held in Greenwood on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

She is survived by daughters, Moxie Gary (Tommy) of Greenwood, and Shirley Simmons (Harry) of Yazoo City,; grandson, Lawson Gary (Dana) of Greenwood,; granddaughters, Shelly Gary of Nashville, Tenn.; Emily Simmons of Jackson,; and Katy Prosser (Andy) of Madison,; four great-grandchildren, Hugh and Lyla Gary of Greenwood, and Miller and Sims Prosser of Madison,; and nieces, Linda Gates (Day) of Mobile, Ala., Margaret Sullivan (Tom) of Birmingham, Ala., and JoAnn Moore (Vic) of Starkville.

In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to the following organizations are appreciated: The Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703; or to the “Mississippi Victims of Human Trafficking Fund” benefiting minor victims of human trafficking, by mailing to the Mississippi Office of the Attorney General, P.O. Box 220, Jackson, MS 39205 or by contacting Anna Sukmann at 769.234.0881.

