Ms. Stacy Barham Walker, 44, of Winona, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery located in the Jefferson community in Carroll County. Rev Gary Tanner officiated the service.

Ms. Walker was born May 24, 1977 in Monroe, Louisiana. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Carroll County.

Ms. Walker was preceded in death by her father, Ben Edward Barham II. She is survived by her two children, Rebecca and Peyton Walker, both of Winona, and their father, Christopher Walker of Carrollton; her mother, Bonnie Barham of Greenwood; her sister Lydia Acey (Justin) of Greenwood; and nieces and nephews, Logan Hodges, Arrielee Acey, Lilly Grace Acey, Etta Acey and Belton Walker.

Pallbearers were be Logan Hodges, Justin Acey, Belton Walker, Dan Dry, John Dry and Levi Shaw.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Liberty Baptist Church, 3772 CR 100, Carrollton, MS 38917.