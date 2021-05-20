Ruth Ann McClary Lowery, 95, of Vaiden, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS with her beloved daughters by her side.

She was born on September 10, 1925 to the late Andrew Preston and Mintie Harrison McClary.

Ruth Ann was the epitome of dedication, hard work and love. She attended Holmes Community College and sooner after graduation, opened her own business, Vaiden Beauty Shop, where she worked until she was 83 years old. Mrs. Lowery was an active member of Vaiden United Methodist Church, where she raised her daughters, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” and Jayne to serve the Lord.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William “Bill” Lowery, Jr.; siblings, Hugh Miles McClary, Mary Elizabeth McClary, Paul Preston McClary, Robert Lea McClary, Nell Joyce McClary Higgins, and Eugene Carroll McClary.

Survivors include her beloved daughters, Jayne (Jim) Snow of Houston, Texas, and Libby (Jerry) Beach of Chatham, Louisiana; four grandchildren, McClary Snow of Houston, Texas, Chad (Katie) Beach of West Monroe, Louisiana, Jake (Elizabeth) Beach of Opelousas, Louisiana, and Molly Beach of Lafayette, Louisiana; four great-grandchildren, Easton Beach, Gunner Beach, Beckett Beach and William Lowery “Billy” Beach.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Benton Memorial Gardens.

Her family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Higgins Funeral Home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vaiden United Methodist Church, 204 East St., Vaiden, MS. 39176.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.