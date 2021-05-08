Peggy Hernandez passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in her residence in Spendora, Texas.

A private memorial service was held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas on July 26, 2021.

She was preceded in death by a son, David Minue (Bubba) Whitfield, her parents, Edwin and Lucille Ballard, a brother, David Ballard and a sister Linda Ballard Austin.

Mrs. Hernandez is survived by her husband, Jesse Hernandez; a son, Alan (wife Kelly) Whitfield and three grandsons, Justin, Jacob and Ethan Whitfield; a daughter, Cheryl Whitfield and a granddaughter, Morgan Whitfield; a sister, Connie Johnson; niece, Tara Johnson and nephew, McKenzie Johnson.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Winona or a charity of your choice.