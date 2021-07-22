Rusty Reed departed life on this earth to be with his Heavenly Father and many others that he loved on July 19, 2021. Born May 18, 1949, he lived 72 years.

Rusty was born in Tutwiler to Russell and Frances Holloway Reed. He shared his childhood with his brother, James Louis Reed in Glen Allan. The family moved to Winona in 1965 where he met the love of his life, Nanda Austin Reed.

Rusty was an active member of First Baptist Church in Winona where he served on the deacon body. He was a faithful church member for many years. He was also a member of the former Winona Civitan Club and the Winona Men’s Club.

In addition to his church and community service, Rusty enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his “lunch bunch” at Ms. Nix’s café where he often took his grandchildren to “show them off.” On Fridays in the fall, he could often be found in Tiger Stadium eating peanuts and cheering for the Tigers, and he especially loved his Thursday night card and pool club. Growing up on Lake Washington, Rusty was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed crappie fishing with his son, Russ, and his other fishing buddies.

Rusty was loved by his wife of 50 years, Nanda Austin Reed; his daughter and son-in-law, Joey and Betsy Tompkins; his son and daughter-in-law, Russ and Allie Reed; and his precious grandchildren, Molly Tompkins, Joe Reed Tompkins, Isabel Reed and Cate Russell Reed.

Rusty is survived by his wife, Nanda Austin Reed of Winona; daughter, Betsy (Joey) Tompkins of Winona; son, Russ (Allie) Reed of Winona; granddaughters, Molly Tompkins, Isabel Reed and Cate Russell Reed of Winona; grandson, Joe Reed Tompkins of Winona; his brother, James Louis Reed of Carrollton; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Frances Holloway Reed.

Pallbearers include Chris Reed, Brandon Reed, Michael Rosamond, Jamie Gant, Anthony Cupps, Matthew Kelly, and Jeffrey Whitfield. Honorary pallbearers are: Dennis Kelly, Denny Hoover, Bo Thompson, Durwood McCormick, and Clint Tompkins.

Oliver Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. Visitation was on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5-7 at First Baptist Church of Winona. Funeral will held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church with graveside following at the Winona Garden of Memories.

An online register can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.