Norman Phillips, 106, of Coila, died July 11, 2021.

Service will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. in Coila. Pastors Robert Williams and Thomas Keys will officiate.

Skeeter Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He was born to the late Alexander (Knott) Phillips and Maude Dixon Phillips on January 10, 1915.

Norman worked as a farmer. Later he became custodian for Black Hawk Elementary School. He also drove the bus for the Head Start Program for many years.

Norman leaves to cherish his precious memory: five daughters: Maudie Cooke-Wilcoxson, of Lexington; Christine Bolton and Joudie (Charlie) Thomas, both of Chicago, Ill.; Ella Jordan and Frances (Robert) Williams, both of Coila; one son David (Kim) Phillips, of Avon Lake, Ohio; two children he raised as his own: Renee Campell, of Indianapolis, Ind.; George (Marie) Shephard, of Chicago, Ill.; two daughter-in-laws: Odessa Phillips, of Chicago, Ill., and Vallie Smith-Phillips, of Coila; two brothers: Robert Phillips, of Coila and Clyde (Shirley) Phillips, of Tylertown; one sister-in-law: Rosie Lee Phillips, of Coila; two God-children: Samuel Donley and Thelma Donley, both of Lexington; thirty-three grandchildren; seventy-five great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.