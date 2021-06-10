On April 12, 2021, Mason Lee Barnes passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Seldom Seen Farms, 1282 County Rd 282, Carrollton, at 11 a.m. with a lunch to follow.

Mason was born January 23, 1982, in Greenwood, Mississippi. He was a 2000 graduate of Carroll Academy and attended the University of Mississippi.

Before moving to Colorado in 2013, Mason worked alongside his father, Rex Barnes, at Mid Delta Towing, Inc. During his time in Colorado, Mason had a career in the oil and gas industry at the time of his death, and he was the owner of American North Resources and Wild at Heart Wyoming. Mason will be remembered as a dedicated husband, loving father and a true friend.

He loved hunting, spending time outdoors, playing with his children and watching Auburn Football, “WAR EAGLE!” His greatest joy and proudest accomplishment were his children. He loved Brodie, Lincoln and Elly Ryan with all his heart.

Mason is survived by his Wife, Marilyn, his three Children, Brodie(13), Lincoln(11) and Elly Ryan(4) all of Windsor, CO.,; his Mother, Beverly Howell Barnes and Grandmother, Joyce Howell both of Carrollton; his Sister, Paige Turner (Dent) of Vaiden; Mother-in-law, Bambi Calton (Randy) of Carrollton; Father-in-law, Bill Lee (Rhonda) of Grenada; Brother-in-law, Sean Lee of Grenada; a Nephew, Layne Turner (Rachel) of Carrollton; a Niece, Gracie Turner of Vaiden; a Niece, Ashlynn Lee of Grenada; Nephews, Hayden Lee and Emerson Lee both of Winsboro, La.; and a host of dear friends.

Mason was proceeded in death by his Father, Rex Mason Barnes of Carrollton, Mississippi; Grandfather, Mac Lee Barnes and Grandmother, Mary Barnes Boozer both of Dadeville Alabama, Grandfather, Fred Boozer of Titus, Alabama, and Grandfather, Lester R. Howell of Blackhawk, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wild at Heart Wyoming, 476 Havenbrook Drive, Windsor, CO 80550.

Psalms: 91:4 He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection.

Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.