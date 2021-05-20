Marsha Nowell Cummings, 60, of Kilmichael passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora. She was born on August 15, 1960 to L. C. and Norma Latham Nowell. She was a retired employee of Winona Montgomery County School District and a member of Winona Animal Advocacy Group. She was a member of Huntsville Church of Christ near Kilmichael.

She is survived by her daughters, Laramy Keenum (Chad) of Dalhart, TX and Lacey Cummings (Justin Lynn) of Grand Junction, CO; sister, Lisa Anderson (Steve) of Carrollton, and two grandchildren, Reata and Zane Keenum. She is preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild, Cassidy Keenum.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Animal Sanctuary, 52 CR, Grenada, MS 38901 or the charity of the donor's choice.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.