Lora Ann McCuiston, 56, of Duck Hill, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at her sister’s home in Greenwood.

A limited visitation were held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona. Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 in the Springhill Church Cemetery in Lodi. Pastor Franklin McKinney officiated services.

Mrs. McCuiston was a CNA and a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her spouse, Joe Henry Thompson of Duck Hill; two daughters, Najalah Cage of Grenada and Evelyn McCuiston of Duck Hill and a son, Deundra McCuiston of Duck Hill. Her mother, Garnett Harris of Tchula; three sisters, Joyce Perez of Belzoni, Sarah Harris of Tchula and Erica West of Greenwood; and three brothers, Sammie Cage and Israel Harris both of Tchula, and Ben Harris, Jr., of Lexington.