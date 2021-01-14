Lester Bell, Jr., 72. of Lexington, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his home.

Limited visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona. Graveside service was held at 1 p.m.on Sunday, Jan. 10 at Bethel Christian Cemetery in Coila. Pastor J.C. Stokes officiated services.

Mr. Bell was a farmer and a member of Bethel Christian Church in Coila.

He is surivived by his wife, Curlie West Bell; two daughters, Alesha Wash of Lexington and Chekedia Rias of Anchorage, AK.; four sons, Derrick West of Doughlasville, Ga., Lester Bell, III of Union City, Ga., Carlos Lewis of Yazoo City and Rodney Bell of Cruger; two sisters, Ella O’Bryant of Greenwood and Mary A. Brooks of Greenville; four brothers, Willie Bell, Nathaniel Donley, Charlie Bell and William E. Cole all of Greenwood.