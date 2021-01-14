Judith Christine "Judy" Hooks McClain of North Carrollton,79, passed away at Tri-Lakes Medical Center in Batesville on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton, with Rev. Lanny Haley officiating.

A visitation was held on Saturday at the cemetery, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Mrs. McClain was born on July 29, 1941, and was years old. She graduated from Greenwood High School in Greenwood in 1960, and married James Sidney McClain on December 23, 1960. She was a retired employee of the ASCS Office in Carrollton and a member of North Carrollton Baptist Church in North Carrollton. Mrs. McClain was a huge animal lover and also ran a dog kennel. She was very artistic and enjoyed crafting and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sidney "Jimmy" McClain; her parents, Clyde Henry and Elizabeth Lucile Holland Hooks; and her brother, Maurice Hooks.

Mrs. McClain is survived by her daughter, Winnie Elizabeth "Beth" McClain McLendon of Carrollton; her son, James Timothy "Tim" McClain (Daphne) of McCarley; her sister, Brenda Lucille Hooks Myers (David) of Williamsburg,

Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Nikki Newsom (Jeff), Zackary McClain, Trevor McClain, Ann Marie Edwards (Clint), Chase Marlow, Shay Marlow, and Caylon Marlow; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Zack McClain, Trevor McClain, Chase Marlow, Logan Beckwith, Clint Edwards, and Brandon Hooks. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Animal Sanctuary, 52 CR 241, Grenada, MS 38901; or to St. Jude

Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled arrangements.