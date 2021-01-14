Johnnie Forrest, 88, of Winona, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Winona Manor.

A limited visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home of Winona. Grave side services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 in the Bethlehem Church Cemetery. Pastor J.C. Stokes officiated services.

Mr. Forrest was a sawmiller and a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Forrest.

He is survived by his two daughters, Johnnie Coker and Linda McKinney both of Winona and seven sons, Tyrone Hearn, Tiny Hearn, Dewey Forrest and Clarrence Forrest all of Winona, Roger Washington of Grenada, David Forrest of Tacoma, Wa., and Frederick L. Forrest of Houston, Texas.