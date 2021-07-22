Jimmy Eugene Neese, 50, of Black Hawk, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at University Medical Center in Grenada. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Williams & Lord Funeral Home with visitation 1 p.m. until service time.

He was born September 21, 1970 in Greenwood, to Johnny Morris and Janie Pearl Neese. He was a roofer before he became disabled. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a resident of Grace Health & Rehab for the past nine years. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Bullard; two sons, Dustin Bullard (Brooke) and Derek Bullard (Lita) and daughter, April Bullard all of Black Hawk; six grandchildren; six sisters; and one brother.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.