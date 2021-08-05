Funeral services for Jeffery Dane Greenlee, of Vaiden, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Carrollton Baptist Church in Carrollton. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. Visitation was 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Rev. Laney Haley officiated the service.

Jeffery Dane Greenlee, 20, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born in Grenada, February 2, 2001, to Jeffery Thomas and Carmen Greenlee. He was a 2019 graduate of Carroll Academy and recently obtained an Associate’s Degree at HCC in Grenada. While in high school he volunteered at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital and helped coach children's baseball camp in Carrollton. He was currently enrolled to begin fall classes at Mississippi State University.

Jeffery is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Terry and Rhonda Cheatham of Terry; paternal grandparents, William and Margie Greenlee of Brandon; brother, Mason Thomas Greenlee of Vaiden; his loving girlfriend of five years, Hayley Brower; uncles, Eric Cheatham, William Greenlee, Jr. and Clint Greenlee; and several cousins.

Pallbearers were Jeb Beck, Hunter Brower, Bailey Howard, Mason Greenlee, Bryan Brower and Eric Cheatham.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital at www.umc.edu or by mail to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital c/o The UMMC Fund, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.