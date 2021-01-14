Mr. James L. Shirley, 80, of Winona passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Vaiden Community Living Center in Vaiden. He was born on July 18, 1940, to John and Susie Parker Shirley.

A graveside service was held on Monday, December 28, at 3:00 pm at the Winona Garden of Memory cemetery with Rev. Chad Bowen officiating.

Mr. Shirley was retired from Screw Conveyor Corporation, where he worked as the Production Control Planner. He was a member of Moore Memorial United Methodist Church in Winona. He was also a member of the M. L. Branch Sunday school class and he served as the Chairman of Administrative Board for Friends of Immanuel Church for several years.

Mr. Shirley is survived by one brother, Otis "Buster" Shirley of Vidor, TX. He was preceded in death by is wife Dorothy

Jeanette Pullen Shirley; his parents; and his brothers, Howard Shirley, Hoyt Shirley, Ocie "Peter" Shirley, and Gene Shirley.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Wilson, Barry Eskridge, Jerry Shirley, Jim Manuel, Jon Eskirdge, and Andrew Wilson.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.