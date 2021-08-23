A graveside service for Mr. James Harold Middleton, 81, of Winona was held Monday, August 23 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, near Winona. Rev. Linda Malone and Rev. Cindy Glazier officiated the service.

An outside visitation was held at the home of James and Gloria on Monday, August 23 from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

James Harold Middleton is the retired state director US Social Security Administration. He was born September 7, 1939, in Webster County to James Aubrey Middleton and Ruth Pittman Middleton. He graduated from Indianola High School in 1957 and Mississippi State University in 1961. Mr. Middleton began his career with SSA in 1961 as a Claims Representative in Greenville. Over the following 33 years he worked in 10 different offices in five southeastern states and helped open the first office in Natchez in 1965. After serving in increasingly higher levels of management in Mississippi, Florida, and Alabama, he became District Manager of an eight county area in Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. After 15 years in that position, he served as District Manager of the Birmingham, Alabama district for two years until his appointment as State Director for Mississippi in 1990.

After retirement in 1995, he resided in Winona and taught Social Studies part time at Winona Christian School for several years. He became very active in playing duplicate bridge and with Joseph Dehmer of Jackson attended more than 88 tournaments in locations all over the country. He attained the rank of Silver Life Master.

During his time in East Tennessee, he served as campaign chairman and president of the Johnson City Area United Way. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, The Salvation Army and numerous other social service agencies. Mr. Middleton served four terms as President of the Mississippi Bridge Association. He helped organize the Winona Historic Preservation Commission and served as chairman from its inception. He was a member of the Lion’s Club for 17 years in both Johnson City, Tenn. and Birmingham, Ala., serving as president of the Johnson City Chapter. He was honored as Lion of the Year and later Lion of the Decade. He joined the Winona Rotary Club shortly before his retirement, became a Paul Harris Fellow, and remained active for over 20 years. He was an active Methodist throughout his adult life, serving as Lay Leader and chairman of the PPR Committee of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church after retirement from government service.

Mr. Middleton was preceded in death by his father, mother, and a brother Robert.

His survivors include his wife of 34 years, Gloria Holmes Moorman Middleton of Winona; children, Marcie Middleton of Charlotte N.C., Elizabeth Moorman of Winona, Kathrine Crowder (Marty) of Ackerman, Marc Middleton of Greenville, S.C., and Marilaine Ferguson (Shae) of Winona; grandchildren, Calland Granger (Frank) of Collierville, Tenn., Alexandra Middleton of Greenville, S.C., Mary Margaret Moore (Trevor) of Kosciusko, Shaw Ferguson of Winona, Clay Crowder of Ackerman, Annabelle Crowder of Ackerman, and Ella Crowder of Ackerman; great-grandchildren, Alice Helene Middleton and Harrison James Granger; sister, Carole Richardson of Lillian, Ala.; brother, Sam Pittman of Winona; and bridge partners Joe Dehmer, Mike Carter and Sarah Anthony.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.