James Carlton Minyard died on August 15, 2021, at the age of 74, in his sleep at home in Cruger, Mississippi.

Carlton was born to Eula Mattie and Thomas Emmitte Minyard on May 13, 1947 in McCarley, MS. He graduated from J.Z. George in Carrollton in 1967 after which he attended Holmes Community College where he studied computer programming. After marrying Sheridan Ann Hickman on April 23, 1972, he welcomed his son, Mickey in October of 1974 and his daughter, Ashley in April of 1978.

Carlton is survived by his children, James Michael (Mickey) Minyard and Amanda Ashley Hedberg and husband John; his grandchildren, James Damian Minyard, John Kimson (Trey) Hedberg, Jeremiah Kole Hedberg, Aubrey Ann Hedberg and Joshua Kaleb Hedberg; his sisters Geraldine Brewster and husband Jamie, and Shelby Rickles. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Charles Swinton (Bubba) Minyard, Ernest Hase (Tase) Minyard and Thomas Lavern (Tarheel) Minyard.

Carlton will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Visitation was held at Oliver Funeral Home Saturday, August 21 at 10:00 AM. Funeral service was scheduled for 12:00 PM at North Winona Baptist Church with graveside burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Carrollton immediately following service.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.