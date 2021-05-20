Henry Warren Gerrish, 79, of Carrollton, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Diversi Care Nursing Home in Eupora. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Williams & Lord Funeral Home with visitation 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery in Carroll County. Rev. Rupert Ingram will officiate.

Mr. Gerrish was born April 8, 1942 to Ernest S. Gerrish and Opal A. Browing Gerrish in Patoka, Ill., and he resided in this area since 1951. He was a member of McCarley Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Vaiden High School. He was employed as a truck driver since 1969 before his retirement in 2011. He was a Navy Veteran during the Cuban Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Josephine Strange and Myrl McBride, two brothers, James Gerrish and Harry Gerrish, and his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn JoAnn Gerrish of Carrollton; two sons, Henry W. Gerrish, Jr. of McCarley, and Christopher Gerrish of Eupora; daughter, Angela Gerrish of McCarley; two brothers, Vernon Gerrish of Eupora, and Ernie Gerrish of Eupora; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces nephews.

Pallbearers will be Billy Sayle, James Cain, Ronnie Joe Jones, David O’Bryan, Chris Gerrish, and Henry Gerrish, Jr.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at williamsandlord.com.