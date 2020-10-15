Felecia Jean “Phil” Littleton, 57 passed away at the University of MS Medical Center in Grenada, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton with Rev. Gary Roberson officiating. Visitation is from 1-2 Wednesday at the cemetery.

Phil was born in Winona and grew up in Carrollton. She graduated from Carroll Academy where she was homecoming queen and class valedictorian. She received her degree in Accounting from the University of Mississippi. Phil had worked as an auditor for the MS State Tax Commission and also as a CPA for Benmark in Jackson. She was a member of Carrollton Baptist Church. Phil was preceded in death by her mother, Jarlyn Johnson Littleton and an Uncle, Gene Littleton.

Survivors include her father Clint Littleton and Step-Mother Verna Sue; brother Derin Littleton (Kim) a niece, Shelby Littleton and Step Nephew, Jonathan Thorn all of Carrollton; two step-sisters, Gwen Mattox (Ray) of Greenwood and Allison St. Amant of Biloxi and special cousins, Clint Eugene Littleton (Antonette) and Christine Littleton of Gibsonville, NC.

Memorials may be made to the Carrollton Baptist Church.

Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.