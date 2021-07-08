Elaine Moore, 46, of Fayetteville, Ga., and formerly of Stewart, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A limited visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Lizzie Sanders Memorial Chapel. Burial was in the Lindsey Springs Cemetery in Kilmichael. Minister Nicholas Loggins officiated the service.

Masks and social distancing were required at the visitation and funeral.

Mrs. Moore was a laborer and a member of New Pleasant Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Stewart.

She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Moore of Douglasville, Ga., her father, Doyle Moore of Winona, and her sister, Laverne Walker of Clarksdale.