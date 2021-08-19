Earl “Bud” Banister Daves, 83, of Greenwood, MS, died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his residence. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Black Hawk Baptist Church Cemetery in Carroll County, MS, with visitation 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home. Rev. Joe Brown will officiate.

Mr. Daves was born April 30, 1938 to Earl Daves and Florence Ellis Daves in Black Hawk, MS. He lived in the Greenwood area most of his life. He retired from the City of Greenwood as a heavy equipment operator after fifteen years of service. He was a member of Black Hawk Baptist Church.

Mr. Daves is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Glenn Daves of Greenwood, MS; son, Calvin Daves of Guntown, MS; daughter, Patricia Kilburn and husband Nathan of Greenwood, MS; four grandchildren, J.T. Hurst, Chris Huffman, Rachel Hurst, and Colton Kilburn; brother, Percy Daves of Coila, MS, and Oren Daves of Carrollton, MS; sisters, Patsy Haynes of Covington, TN, Mary Brook of Shaw, MS, and Allene Brown of Greenwood, MS.

Pallbearers will be J.T. Hurst, Justin Daves, Dell Daves, Jeffrey Daves, Allen Storey, and Keith Clowes.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.