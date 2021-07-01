Donnie K. Reid, 63, of Greenwood, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Riverview Nursing Home.

A private service will be held at a later date.

She was born June 28, 1957 to Ray Kendall and Talulah Slocum Kendall in Sulfur, La. She was a resident of Carroll and Leflore counties for over 50 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Christy Reid of Greenwood; sister, Rita James of Carrollton; and grandson, Cole Wilson of Greenwood.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.