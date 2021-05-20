Clarence Ray Durham, Sr. 67, of Winona, MS, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his residence. There will be a private service at a later date.

Mr. Durham was born March 8, 1954 in Richmond, Indiana, to James T. Durham and Mavis Greene Durham. He was a retired route salesman.

He is survived by his son, Clarence Ray Durham, Jr. of Biloxi, MS; three sisters, Beverly Lassiter of Texas, Vicki Force of Texas, and Robbie Thompson of Winona, MS; brother, Jesse Durham of Bogue Chitto, MS; and several nieces and nephews.

