Christine Horton, 67, of Kilmichael, died Monday, July 12 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.

A limited visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.

Service will be held on Saturday, July 17, at Winona Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kilmichael.

Mrs. Horton was a nurse and a member of Young Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Claude Horton of Kilmichael; two daughters, Glenda R. Howze of Memphis, Tenn., and Tammie M. Horton of Winona and one son, Jerwain Horton of Mobile, Ala., four sisters, Julia Campbell, Bernice McMillian and Glory Seals all of Kilmichael and Latha Moore of Birmingham, Ala., and one brother, Larry Seals of Kilmichael; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.