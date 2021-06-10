Christine Garrett, 96, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in Oxford, joining her Heavenly families after a long well-lived life.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona with a graveside service following at her childhood church, Milligan Springs Baptist Church. Dr. Jim Phillips will officiate.

Christine was born in Lodi, on June 29, 1924, to James M. and Mary Eiland Wray and grew up in Sybleton, east of Kilmichael, Mississippi. She married Thomas F. Garrett on September 11, 1948.

After moving to Greenwood in the early 1950s, they became charter members of North Greenwood Baptist Church, of which Christine was the oldest surviving charter member. Christine was a long time secretary at Greenwood High School and Greenwood Public Schools.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Garrett and two daughters, Judy Carol Garrett and Patsy Ann Shook and her brothers and sister, Lamar Wray, Wayne Wray, and Mary Nell Wray Biggers – all four of the Wray siblings were each married over fifty years – to the same spouse.

She is survived by children Nancy Dewey (Tom) of Hattiesburg, James F. Garrett (Kathey) of Oxford, and son-in-law, Ted Shook (Joyce); grandchildren, Judy Crowder, Ryan Shook (Tracy), Mary Sydney Reist (Michael), and Shurden Wray Garrett; and four great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. After her family and North Greenwood Baptist Church, she loved and was an avid follower of Ole Miss football and Atlanta Braves baseball.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Shook, Hunter Hensarling, Garrett Crowder, Richard Wray, Johnny Ray, and John Bush. Memorial donations may be made to French Camp Academy or charity of donor’s choice. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is in charge of arrangements.