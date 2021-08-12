Benjamin Andrew "Ben" Miller, 43, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

Funeral services for will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, at Providence Baptist Church in Carrollton, with burial following in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 12 from 8 a.m. until service time at the church. Rev. Jerry McNeer and Rev. Kevin Tribble will officiate the service. He was born in Kentucky on September 27, 1977 to Joe David Miller and Judy McNeer Miller. He attended Providence Baptist Church in Carrollton.

He was the Regional Manager for Emerald Transformer, a former officer for the Greenwood Police Department, where he served on the SWAT Team, and a Deputy Sheriff for Leflore County Sheriff's office. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association.

Mr. Miller is survived by parents, Judy Miller of Greenwood and Joe Miller and wife Joanna of Carrollton; daughter, McKenzie Miller of Carrollton; brother, Matt Miller of Carrollton; step-sisters, Deanna Woods of Grenada, Tricia Williamson of Portland, ME; and step brother, Allen Cummings of Ocean Springs.

Pallbearers will be Brett Canterberry, Josh McNeer, Caleb McNeer, Allen Cummings, Jim Corley and Tom Bowers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 1474 CR 316, Carrollton, MS 38917.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is in charge of arrangements.