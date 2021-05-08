Annette V. Hudgens, 80, of Greenwood, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Crystal Health and Rehab.

Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, in Itta Bena Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Williams & Lord Funeral Home.

Annette was born April 29, 1941, to Howard Parker and Ivalee White Parker. She was a retired seamstress for Park Avenue Cleaners. She was a member of the Church of Christ and was a resident of Greenwood for over 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Berry; three brothers, Keith Parker, Miller Parker, and Jerry Parker; granddaughter, April Wells Carpenter; and her parents.

She is survived by her two sons, Howard Hudgens and Wayne Hudgens both of Greenwood; sister and brother Freida Parker and Mitchell Parker both of Newton; seven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Justin Deaton, Chris Glenn, Scott Carpenter, Jay Parker, Layne Harris, and Sebasian Wells.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.