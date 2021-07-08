Andrew Reagan Green, 29, passed away on July 4, 2021 in Jonesboro, Ark.

Funeral services were held Thursday July 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service.

Andrew was born in Greenville, Mississippi on November 25, 1991. He grew up in Duck Hill. He attended Kirk Academy and graduated from Grenada High School in 2010. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout in Troop 4018 in Grenada. He played soccer for Grenada High School and played saxophone in the marching band. He was a member of the indoor percussion team. He played drums and was active in the youth ministry at Duck Hill Baptist Church.

He attended The University of Southern Mississippi and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He attended Holmes Community College in Grenada where he completed the EMT program in 2013 and the Paramedic program in 2015. Throughout his career in EMS, he worked for MedStat, Pafford, UMMC-Grenada, and Medic One. Since 2018, he worked at BPL Plasma in Jonesboro, AR.

Andrew was passionate about many things-family, friends, Ultimate Frisbee, fishing, music, reading, rescuing opossums, cooking, feeding people-but he was most passionate about helping others. He could always see the good in others, even when they could not see it themselves. To honor Andrew’s, memory his loved ones request that you spend time with your family, show love to your friends, and be the light to help bring someone out of their darkness.

He is survived by his parents, Allen and Sharon Green of Duck Hill, his sister, Lola Green of Grenada, his betrothed Noel Miller of Jonesboro, AR, maternal grandmother, Dianne Bloomquist (Carl) of Grandbury, Texas, aunts Nancy Jane Tilghman (George) of Grenada, Barbara Newman (John) of Wylie, Texas, Peri Hoffman (Lewis) of Norman, OK, uncles Steve Green (Trudy) of Grenada, and Scott Foster (Nurlana) of Dardanelle, Ark.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Nancy Green of Grenada; maternal grandfather, Walter Foster of Belzoni, and uncles Joey Green and Harry Green of Grenada.

