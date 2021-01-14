Alberta Miller, 76, of Kilmichael, died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona.

Limited visitation was held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home. Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8 in Lindsay Springs Cemetery in Kilmichael. Minister Erma Anderson officiated the services.

Mrs. Miller was a lab tech for MIT and a member of Pleasant springs Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her seven sisters, Ella Miller and Verma McIntyre, both of Kilmichael, Erma Anderson and Dorothy Anderson both of French Camp, Shirley Miller of Columbus, and Marcell Gardner and Pearl Adqdunrin, both of Chicago, Ill.; and two brothers, Robert Miller of Winona and Wade Miller of Dallas, Ga.