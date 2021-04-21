Carrollton water customers can now choose to receive their bills by email for paperless billing instead of receiving a postcard bill.

Customers who want to go paperless need to email a request for the change to townofcarrollton@cableone.net from the email in which they wish for the bill to be sent/

The text alert system has also been expanded to create an in-town listing [@townofcarr] and an out-of-town listing [@carrwater]. This will allow the town to send out more location specific messages. Both listings are free to use.

In-town water customers who want to be added to our text alert system, should text @townofcarr to 81010. Customers outside of town should text @carrwat to 81010. This is a free service.

Another change that was made in the last year is being able to pay water bills or Community House rental fees with a credit or debit card, either at the office or over the phone. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information, call Carrollton Town Hall at 662-237-4600.